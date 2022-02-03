Mushroom, spinach, garlic, pasta – for one of those sucky days at work or one of those lazy nights at home, when all you want is something quick, easy and comforting. Besides, did someone say pasta? It’s always a winner.

About the recipe

Okay, this really was what I made on a lazy evening recently. It was cold – cold for our California gals – we are talking in the 40s! It was sunny but every time I stepped out I came right back in. I was too lazy to even stop by the grocery store. Enter this quick and easy pasta with simple ingredients. I had a box of cut mushrooms. a bag of spinach and fresh garlic. Voila – a delicious no fuss pasta with fresh ingredients.

Easy as 1,2,3

This is such an easy recipe folks that all you do is fry up garlic, add in the veggies and cook together. In the meanwhile cook up any pasta of your choice. In 10 minutes you add the cooked pasta to the veggies and toss together. That’s it. Wholesome, delicious pasta that just hits the spot on a lazy evening.

Mushroom & Spinach Pasta

serves 3-4

Ingredients:

1 box mushrooms thinly sliced

1 bag of spinach or mixed super greens finely cut

5-6 cloves of garlic minced

1/2 box of any pasta of your choice – I used farfarelle.

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Chili flakes (optional)

Truffle cheese or Parmesan cheese – as much as you want

Directions:

Cook pasta according package directions, drain and set aside.

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the garlic and fry up until fragrant. Add chili flakes at this point. Then add the mushrooms and spinach. Add salt to taste. Cook together for about 5 minutes until the mushrooms are tender.

Next add the cooked pasta to the mushroom mixture plus black pepper and toss together. Turn the stove off. Pasta is ready. Serve warm with garnish of cheese of your choice.

Pairs wonderfully with a chilled glass of white wine.

Bon Appétit 🥂

Wishing you a fabulous day!