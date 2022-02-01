From the Kitchen

In Season Citrus Recipes

It’s citrus season around here. We are talking thousands maybe even millions of citrus dripping on trees all over town in every home, in front yards, back yards, side yards, you name a yard and there’s a citrus tree with loads of ripe fruit. With such wonderful citrus inspiration here are a few delicious recipes that take advantage of the season.

Fresh Orange salads

When its orange season and such an abundance of oranges around I like to use them in salads as these bright fruit give a lovely burst of sweetness and cheerful color. I mean what salad will not look “wow” when there’s bright orange colors in the dish. Here are fabulous orange salads to brighten any of our cold winter days.

Orange Salad with Olives & Mint Orange Vinaigrette

Orange Salad with Olives & Mint Orange Vinaigrette Ingredients: 4 large navel oranges, skin removed and cut into big round wedges 4 cups spring greens leaves or any salad greens 1/4 cup olives Orange and Mint Vinaigrette – Ingredients Juice of 1/2 orange Juice of 1 lime 5 mint leaves 1 tbsp finely chopped chives … Continue reading Orange Salad with Olives & Mint Orange Vinaigrette

Pomegranate, Orange and Arugula Salad with Bleu Cheese & White Balsamic Dressing

I make lots of salads but I would never think to combine a citrus flavor such as orange with blue cheese – it wouldn’t be a combination that would occur to me. When I think of bleu cheese I tend to use the likes of apples and pears. Surprisingly though the combination of orange and bleu … Continue reading Pomegranate, Orange and Arugula Salad with Bleu Cheese & White Balsamic Dressing

Orange Desserts

Fresh oranges are delicious in desserts too. Orange zest, orange juice, fresh orange, all these add wonderful fragrance, color and flavor. Here are some delicious orangey desserts to make this citrus season.

Orange cocktails

Let’s not forget one of the most popular ways to consume oranges – orange juice! Here are a few delicious orange drinks for that special dinner, brunch, lunch or even “just because.”

Blood Orange Sunrise

I’m so excited to share this recipe for a non-alcoholic ruby red mocktail just in time for Valentine’s Day. With citrus aplenty and in season this is an awesome drink made with blood oranges. The best part? It’s a no fuss recipe that just requires that you mix, stir, and serve. Give it a try!

Happy Orange Season 🍊!
Have a fabulous week!

