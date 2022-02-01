In Season Citrus Recipes

It’s citrus season around here. We are talking thousands maybe even millions of citrus dripping on trees all over town in every home, in front yards, back yards, side yards, you name a yard and there’s a citrus tree with loads of ripe fruit. With such wonderful citrus inspiration here are a few delicious recipes that take advantage of the season.
Fresh Orange salads
When its orange season and such an abundance of oranges around I like to use them in salads as these bright fruit give a lovely burst of sweetness and cheerful color. I mean what salad will not look “wow” when there’s bright orange colors in the dish. Here are fabulous orange salads to brighten any of our cold winter days.
Orange and Avocado Mixed Greens Salad
Last week I bought from a vendor on the corner of our local park a bag of over 20 oranges for $5!! What a deal! These were delicious sweet oranges that the family has been enjoying every day. With all these oranges in abundance I made an orange salad to take to my good friend
Beet Blueberry Orange Salad
With a colorful array of vegetables and fruits such as burgundy beets, bright oranges, moody blueberries, all tossed with a mix of greens and then garnished with big brown walnuts – seriously folks, this salad is a feast for the eyes.
Orange Salad with Olives & Mint Orange Vinaigrette
Orange Salad with Olives & Mint Orange Vinaigrette Ingredients: 4 large navel oranges, skin removed and cut into big round wedges 4 cups spring greens leaves or any salad greens 1/4 cup olives Orange and Mint Vinaigrette – Ingredients Juice of 1/2 orange Juice of 1 lime 5 mint leaves 1 tbsp finely chopped chives
Shaved Fennel and Orange Salad
Fennel, juicy oranges, dried cranberries and capers all tossed in a leafy green salad with an orange vinaigrette makes this a wonderful sweet and tangy refreshing salad.
Pomegranate, Orange and Arugula Salad with Bleu Cheese & White Balsamic Dressing
I make lots of salads but I would never think to combine a citrus flavor such as orange with blue cheese – it wouldn't be a combination that would occur to me. When I think of bleu cheese I tend to use the likes of apples and pears. Surprisingly though the combination of orange and bleu
Orange Desserts
Fresh oranges are delicious in desserts too. Orange zest, orange juice, fresh orange, all these add wonderful fragrance, color and flavor. Here are some delicious orangey desserts to make this citrus season.
Orange Cardamom Tea Cake
We planted an orange tree a few months ago and the fruit were ripe and ready to be picked. The idea for this orange tea cake came from our just picked orange harvest.
Spanish Almond Orange Cake
Almond orange cake. Need I say more? For someone like me who loves almonds and loves oranges, this cake is a marriage made in heaven 🍊🍰!
Vanilla Poundcake with Orange Syrup
Sometimes you just want a good old-fashioned simple poundcake. You know what I mean? Something sweet, dense, and moist to have with a cup of tea or coffee. That’s what I was craving when I made this vanilla poundcake with orange syrup.
Zucchini Orange Cardamom Cake
This recipe makes a large generous cake and uses a generous amount of zucchini. You know we are swimming in garden zucchini right now. This is a perfect recipe to use up a couple of zucchinis or three. Its light and spongy with the lovely flavors of orange and cardamom. Give it a try!
Moroccan Orange Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Crumble Topping.
This delicious orange coffee cake recipe comes to you from my friend Radhika’s Mom – Mrs. Iyengar who learnt how to make this eggless coffee cake while living and teaching Math in Tangiers, Morocco.
Orange cocktails
Let’s not forget one of the most popular ways to consume oranges – orange juice! Here are a few delicious orange drinks for that special dinner, brunch, lunch or even “just because.”
Blood Orange Sunrise
I’m so excited to share this recipe for a non-alcoholic ruby red mocktail just in time for Valentine’s Day. With citrus aplenty and in season this is an awesome drink made with blood oranges. The best part? It’s a no fuss recipe that just requires that you mix, stir, and serve. Give it a try!
Ginger Orange Mocktail
I was sitting enjoying a salad and a sandwich up in my veggie patch on a hot sweltering summer morning last week when I saw her appear with this beautiful cold drink.
Cinnamon Spice Apple Orange Sangria
With so many apples and oranges in peak season right now, making sweet sangria with these fruits and winter-inspired spices is perfect for the holidays.
Happy Orange Season 🍊!
Have a fabulous week!
