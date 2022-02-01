In Season Citrus Recipes

It’s citrus season around here. We are talking thousands maybe even millions of citrus dripping on trees all over town in every home, in front yards, back yards, side yards, you name a yard and there’s a citrus tree with loads of ripe fruit. With such wonderful citrus inspiration here are a few delicious recipes that take advantage of the season.

Fresh Orange salads

When its orange season and such an abundance of oranges around I like to use them in salads as these bright fruit give a lovely burst of sweetness and cheerful color. I mean what salad will not look “wow” when there’s bright orange colors in the dish. Here are fabulous orange salads to brighten any of our cold winter days.

Beet Blueberry Orange Salad With a colorful array of vegetables and fruits such as burgundy beets, bright oranges, moody blueberries, all tossed with a mix of greens and then garnished with big brown walnuts – seriously folks, this salad is a feast for the eyes.

Orange Desserts

Fresh oranges are delicious in desserts too. Orange zest, orange juice, fresh orange, all these add wonderful fragrance, color and flavor. Here are some delicious orangey desserts to make this citrus season.

Orange Cardamom Tea Cake We planted an orange tree a few months ago and the fruit were ripe and ready to be picked. The idea for this orange tea cake came from our just picked orange harvest.

Vanilla Poundcake with Orange Syrup Sometimes you just want a good old-fashioned simple poundcake. You know what I mean? Something sweet, dense, and moist to have with a cup of tea or coffee. That's what I was craving when I made this vanilla poundcake with orange syrup.

Zucchini Orange Cardamom Cake This recipe makes a large generous cake and uses a generous amount of zucchini. You know we are swimming in garden zucchini right now. This is a perfect recipe to use up a couple of zucchinis or three. Its light and spongy with the lovely flavors of orange and cardamom. Give it a try!

Orange cocktails

Let’s not forget one of the most popular ways to consume oranges – orange juice! Here are a few delicious orange drinks for that special dinner, brunch, lunch or even “just because.”

Blood Orange Sunrise I'm so excited to share this recipe for a non-alcoholic ruby red mocktail just in time for Valentine's Day. With citrus aplenty and in season this is an awesome drink made with blood oranges. The best part? It's a no fuss recipe that just requires that you mix, stir, and serve. Give it a try!

Ginger Orange Mocktail I was sitting enjoying a salad and a sandwich up in my veggie patch on a hot sweltering summer morning last week when I saw her appear with this beautiful cold drink.

Happy Orange Season 🍊!

Have a fabulous week!