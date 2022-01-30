If you like avocado, this one’s for you. This recipe has avocado in the salad and an avocado in the salad dressing as well.

About the recipe

This recipe is shared by my good friend Rose who brought it for an intimate holiday lunch with my twins and my other dear friend Devi.

We had met over the holidays to exchange presents and have a festive yet light lunch together and Rose brought this salad as our first course.

Creamy like a Ceaser Salad but Healthier

This crisp romaine salad with sweet corn and avocado is almost like a ceaser salad but without the richness. It’s the salad dressing that gives the salad a creamy texture. The dressing is made with avocados and yogurt that are blended together. Pour it over crunchy romaine lettuce before serving for a deliciously healthier Ceaser style salad.

Avocado Corn Salad with Avocado Dressing

Ingredients fo salad:

1 bunch Romaine lettuce cut into bite size pieces

1 avocado cut into pieces and drizzled with lemon juice to prevent them from browning

1/2 cup cooked corn – use frozen or dehydrated, or freshly cooked

Tortilla chips for garnish (optional)

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional) as much as you want

Add canned black beans to give the salad even more heft (optional)

Ingredients for Avocado Dressing Vegan style

1 ripe avocado, pitted and roughly chopped

¾ cup water

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh dill or cilantro

½ garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for Creamy Avocado Dressing

with yogurt or sour cream

1 Avocado, peeled, pitted, roughly chopped

1 clove Garlic peeled, minced

1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro

1/4 cup low-fat sour-cream or greek yogurt

1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice or white vinegar

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

1/4 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/4 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

Water, to thin dressing to your liking

Directions:

Make the dressing and set aside until ready to serve. Recipe in this link. Avocado dressing two ways

In a large salad bowl gently combine the lettuce, corn, parmesan cheese and avocado. Top with tortilla chips if using.

When ready to serve salad, drizzle the avocado dressing and gently toss the salad. Add as much as you want to make a delicious creamy salad.

Serve right away.