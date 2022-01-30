Looking for a creamy dressing thats different from the usual ranch or ceaser dressing? This is the one. A dressing made from ripe avocado thats so creamy that it transforms any salad into decadent salad.

About the recipe

This recipe is shared by my friend Rose who brought a delicious romaine, corn and avocado salad for a holiday lunch we had last December. Think green on green – haha. I wonder if that was intentional because of the holidays? All this salad needed is tomatoes and we would’ve had a Christmas themed salad 😃🥗.

The salad was a huge hit with everyone! We were all intrigued by this green creamy salad dressing made with avocados. First time tasting it, and we loved it!

The creamy dressing is made with a ripe avocado, herbs and lime juice for a decadent flavor. If your’e looking for an alternative to a creamy ranch or Ceaser dressing, given this dressing a try! An added bonus is that it’s made with good for you avocado.

Avocado Dressing Two Ways

Recipe contributed by Rose

Vegan Avocado Dressing

Ingredients:



1 ripe avocado, pitted and roughly chopped

¾ cup water

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh dill or cilantro

½ garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine the avocado, water, olive oil, lemon juice, dill or cilantro, garlic, salt, and several grinds of fresh pepper in a blender.

Blend until creamy. If the dressing is too thick, stir in a little more water to reach a smooth drizzle consistency.

Then transfer to a jar to use on a salad.

Creamy Avocado Dressing

Ingredients:



1 Avocado, peeled, pitted, roughly chopped

1 clove Garlic peeled, minced

1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro

1/4 cup low-fat sour-cream or greek yogurt

1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice or white vinegar

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

1/4 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/4 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

Water, to thin dressing to your liking

Directions:

Combine the avocado, water, olive oil, lemon juice, yogurt, dill or cilantro, garlic, salt, and several grinds of fresh pepper in a blender.

Blend until creamy. If the dressing is too thick, stir in a little more water to reach a smooth drizzle consistency. Then transfer to a jar to use on a salad.



