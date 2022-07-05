July 4th Weekend in Monterey/Carmel

Happy July everyone! Hope you had a relaxing July 4th holiday. The best part of a holiday weekend is that we only have four days before the next weekend 😁. We spent our long weekend by the coast in Monterey and Carmel. Beautiful blue skies, blue waters and wine country all wrapped in the most amazing weather!

Monterey blue on blue

They sky was blue as blue can be, and the ocean blue as blue can be 💙. Temps in the 60s and 70s. Sunny, a little overcast, a little bit of everything. Just perfect!

Carmel Valley Wine Tasting

The charming quiet wine trail of Carmel Valley has over 25 tasting rooms up and down the valley. Mostly pouring outstanding pinot noirs and whites, each tasting room beautiful and humble and extremely friendly. This is a laid back wine trail where you can just relax and enjoy the wine sipping experience.

Don’t drink wine but like the winery. That’s water 😁

Folktale Winery and Restaurant

This extremely popular wine tasting room and cafe serves delicious wood fired pizzas, salads and burger along with any wine tasting you do here. Their food is phenomenal!! I know its a winery but you can even go here just for their food – its that good!

Curried cauliflower salad Cherry tomato garlic pizza with peas and pea tendrils Artichoke bisque Margherita pizza



Scenic Hwy 1

We took scenic Hwy 1 that hugs the Pacific Ocean and all the lush farmlands. On the road there are tons of farm stands and stalls. We stopped by this one to pick up cherries, dates, peaches and blood oranges.

Plant Coffee and More

A new coffee shop and organic plant shop opened up on Hwy 1. A very eclectic and cool shop full of organic locally made soaps, lotions, honeys, jams and pottery. With a fabulous coffee shop and plant shop too. The espresso here was outstanding! And the goods they were selling so artistically displayed, a real feast for the eyes 🥰.

That’s a look at our relaxing July 4th weekend in Monterey and Carmel. Wishing you a fabulous shortened week ahead. Happy July!