Labor Day Weekend at Sea Ranch with Friends Dave and Rose

Hello! Happy September! How was your Labor Day holiday? It was hot hot hot around here. Fortunately we had planned our holiday weekend up the coast a while back, especially after a hectic month of wedding and family visiting. It worked out perfectly because the weather on the coast at Sea Ranch was phenomenal! Cool, sunny, temps in the 60s and 70s, with spectacular ocean views. It was the perfect relaxing holiday we needed!

3-day holiday at Sea Ranch

We left Friday around noon for our road trip to Sea Ranch north of San Francisco. We drove through the city, took some pics of the Golden Gate bridge, then continued on up the coast.

Pizza Antica for lunch

We took a lunch break at Pizza Antica in Mill Valley. Sat outside in their patio and had delicious lunch of summer corn soup, margherita pizza, and arancini, along with a cappuccino 😋.

Scenic route on the coast

We drove past Marin County, Mill Valley, past San Rafael, Petaluma, Sonoma, and Bodega Bay as we continued on hwy 1 to Sea Ranch.

Getting Closer to Sea Ranch

As the road winds up hill and towards Sea Ranch the scenery becomes more dramatic and vibrant.

Arrive at friends Dave and Rose’s home at sundown

We arrived at our friends Dave and Rose’s home at Sea Ranch to a warm embrace 💕.

Pasta, Salad, homemade bread and ice cream

A wholesome and delicious dinner awaited us. Dave made cherry tomato pasta with garlic and parsley. Rose made a fresh salad, and homemade bread. Dessert was fresh baked chocolate chip cookies and homemade black sesame and espresso ice creams both made by Rose. So delicious that words don’t do justice to this awesome meal!

A beautiful start to an amazing weekend with dear friends 💕🥰

Tomorrow: Our gorgeous walk on the bluff at Sea Ranch and spectacular beaches.