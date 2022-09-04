A fresh and delicious salad packed with flavor this one is very easy to make and tastes positively gourmet. Endive, arugula, apple, orange and bleu cheese all tossed with a mustardy vinaigrette. This salad is as sophisticated as it gets.

About the recipe

This recipe comes from and old episode of Barefoot Contessa on Food Network. Ina Garten was making French inspired dishes and this salad was one of the recipes Endive Orange Roquefort Salad. Watching her make the salad with the bright colors of endive, arugula, orange, apple and bleu cheese, it looked so fresh and delicious that I couldn’t wait to make it. And you know what it does taste as good as it looks! Give it a try.

Endive Apple Orange Roquefort Salad

recipe from Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten

Ingredients:

For the vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice or lemon juice

4 tablespoons good olive oil

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Whisk all ingredients together until smooth

For the salad:

1 head Belgian endive

1/4 cup walnut halves or pecans. Toast on the stove for 5-10 minutes until nuts are crunchy.

2 ounces French Roquefort cheese, 1/2-inch-diced

1 small sweet red apple, unpeeled, cored and medium-diced

1 bag baby arugula

1 navel orange use just the flesh in the salad.

Directions:

Cut the head of endive in half lengthwise, remove the triangle of core at the base of each half so the leaves separate, and cut the leaves in half again lengthwise. Place in a medium bowl. Add the arugula. Drizzle the leaves with the vinaigrette and add the walnuts. Next add the Roquefort cheese, orange and apple, and toss together.

Serve immediately.