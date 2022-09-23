This stir fry noodle recipe takes our late summer veggies and adds them in a delicious stir fry dish. In this case it’s lots of zucchini, peppers, onions, and chard all cooked with Asian flavors. A one pot meal that is perfect on any evening or for a weekend lunch.

Zucchini Chard Stir Fry Noodles

Ingredients:

1 zucchini thinly cut

1 bell pepper thinly sliced

1 bunch Swiss Chard finely cut about 2-3 cups

4-5 cloves garlic minced

1 onion thinly sliced

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Asian chili paste/sauce

1 tbsp fish sauce – (use vegan version if you can find)

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt as needed

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp sesame seed oil

Yaki soba noodles or any noodles of your choice – cook them according to package directions and set aside until ready to use

Add tofu or chicken (optional)

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp oil. To the oil add the onion and garlic and cook until the onions are browned slightly.

Add the zucchini, bell pepper and cook for about 5 minutes until the veggies are cooked. Then add the chard and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

To the veggies add the fish sauce, soy sauce, chili paste, brown sugar and garlic powder. Stir into the veggies. Add the noodles of your choice and stir in. Taste and adjust for salt if needed.

Drizzle 1 tbsp sesame oil and toss together. Noodles are ready.

Serve warm with garnish of fresh cilantro.