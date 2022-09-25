Another fresh fig recipe coming your way, this time with the added nuttiness of candied pecans and farro, and the pungent tanginess of bleu cheese. A delicious salad that is tossed in a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette.

About the recipe

Fresh figs and bleu cheese are a favored combo for appetizers or even served as dessert. Take these two ingredients and add them in a salad and you get that same yin and yang type of sweet and pungent tart flavors but in a salad. Lemon honey mustard vinaigrette gives another layer of sweet and tart flavor. Add in sweet candied pecans and nutty farro and you get a nice hearty salad. An awesome dish for our fall days ahead.

Fresh Fig and Farro Salad with Lemon Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 head of ice berg lettuce finely chopped or a bag of lettuce greens

3-4 fresh figs cut int quarters

1 small apple thinly sliced

Candied toasted pecans (as much as you want)

1 small onion thinly sliced

1 cup cooked farro (I use Trader Joe’s 10 minute farro)

Salad Dressing: Juice of 1 lemon, 4 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp mustard, 1 tbsp honey, salt and pepper. Whisk these ingredients together. Taste and adjust for salt. Set aside.

Directions:

In a salad bowl place the farro, figs, onions, and apples. Top with chopped lettuce. Then sprinkle with pecans and bleu cheese.

Before serving drizzle with enough dressing to your liking and toss the salad. Serve immediately.

Happy Fig Season!