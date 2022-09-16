Hello and Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share some pics of fall-themed flowers that I picked up adding warm hues of color to my kitchen and family room. Also adding color are a beautiful array of homegrown tomatoes that our neighbor dropped off. My island is a sea of oranges, golds, reds and yellows. Enjoy 🍅🌻💐!
Mums the quintessential fall flower
Homegrown tomatoes 🍅🍅🍅
Have a colorful relaxing weekend!
One thought on “Friday Flowers and Fruit”
Wow ! Dolly how nice of your friend to drop off home grown tomatoes and the tomato Gotsu looks appetizing. Did you add a secret ingredient to the Gotsu ? Sesame Seeds ?