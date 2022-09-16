Friday Flowers and Fruit

Year after year, when multiple diets are looked at for effectiveness, benefits for life and longevity, and long term sustainability, it’s the Mediterranean Diet that comes on top every time.

The diet features simple, plant-based cooking, with the majority of each meal focused on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, with a few nuts and a heavy emphasis on extra virgin olive oil.

Meals may include eggs, dairy and poultry, but in much smaller portions than in the traditional Western diet. Fish, however, are a staple.

