Friday Flowers. Marigold Fields Forever

Hello and Happy Friday! I hope you had a good week and are looking forward to the weekend. Today I’d like to share pictures of a marigold farm 🌼 I drove past on my way back from the nursery.

Marigolds stretching for miles

I was driving back from a tree nursery when I drove past this marigold farm! It was absolutely stunning! Row after row of vibrant bright cheerful marigolds! The colors of these gorgeous marigolds were glistening in the sunlight.

I had to stop off the road and take these pics!

I really was hoping they were selling the plants but alas it was a wholesale farm, not available for sale 🙁 . Still it was such a lovely treat to see such beauty on my drive home.

Wishing you a fabulous weekend!