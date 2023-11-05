Hello and Happy Sunday! Hope you’re having a good weekend. Today I’d like to share this recipe for Moroccan spiced carrot and green onions.

The recipe inspiration

The recipe inspiration comes from a fabulous farm box delivery with tender carrots, green onions and green garlic.

When I started to assemble the carrots and green onions honestly these veggies were looking so good that I knew they were going to taste amazing! I mean look at these gorgeous colors!

Moroccan Spiced Carrots and Green Onions

The Moroccan spice rub consists of cumin, coriander, cinnamon, nutmeg, turmeric, paprika, brown sugar and cloves. A teaspoon of this a little of that and you get this amazing Moroccan flavored roasted veggies.

Spices and brown sugar add fragrance and sweet dimension

The carrots are coated with the Moroccan spice rub and brown sugar, and roasted on high temps for 20-25 minutes. The spice rub gives the carrots wonderful flavor that smells amazing. And the brown sugar caramelizes and gives the carrots and onions earthy sweetness.

When the carrots are roasting your kitchen will smell divine

As the carrots and onions are roasting you’l get this heady whiff of all the spices and onions toasting in the oven. These roasted veggies are so delicious they’re going to make your mouth sing 🎶😋.

Vegan, dairy free and delicious

The best part of this dish? It’s vegan and dairy free.

Makes a show stopper side dish

These carrots make a wow statement when entertaining. For your next dinner give this outstanding roasted carrot and onion a try! Serve them alongside any main course for a showstopper of a side dish. Or toss these carrots with a salad for a fabulous lunch.

Moroccan Spiced Carrots and Green Onions

Ingredients:

1lb medium carrots scrubbed and halved and cut into thick long slices

4 garlic cloves sliced

1 bunch green onions use the tender green parts and white bulb

1 large red onion roughly sliced

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp nutmeg

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450F. In a bowl place the carrots, garlic and onions. Add the spices, salt and olive oil. Toss everything together to make sure the veggies are coated with the spices.

Spread on a cookie sheet and roast for 20-30 minutes until the carrots are charred and slightly tender. Remove from the oven.

Place on a platter and serve warm or at room temperature.