Halloween Sunsets

Hello and Happy Saturday! How was your halloween? Good? Are you looking forward to a relaxing weekend? Around here halloween evening was crisp and cold. When it starts getting cold and rainy in the fall we get to see some spectacular sunsets. Today, I’d like to share pics of beautiful sunsets shared this week by friends and family on halloween evening. The sky looked like shades of pumpkins 🎃!

Sunset at our home on halloween

Sunset at daughter’s home on halloween evening

Sunset shared by friend Radhika also on halloween

Sunset shared by friend Padmini on halloween evening

Sunset at Sea Ranch shared by friend Rose

A special thank you to all my friends and family who shared these glorious sunset pics this week!











Happy Weekend Everyone may you see beautiful sunsets this weekend!