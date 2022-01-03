Happy Monday! thought I’d start the week off by sharing with you these spectacular sunsets from the Big Island of Hawaii.
We visited the Kona Coast over the November Thanksgiving holiday and had a relaxing therapeutic time on the Big Island. The sunsets were right out of a travel magazine! Each evening brought a different sunset and every sunset was uniquely beautiful. Here is a look at Big Island sunsets over the course of five days on the Kona coast.
Sunset evening on the day of our arrival
Sunsets day two
And day three
Sunset day four
Thanksgiving Day Sunset
Twins having fun with a sunset photo shoot
Friday night Sunset
This was our last sunset viewing before leaving for home on Saturday.
Wishing you many beautiful sunsets ahead!
5 thoughts on “Big Island Sunsets”
Happy New Year 2022, Sheth family!! Gorgeous family pics and sunset views. The sunset does not get any better than from the beaches of Hawaii. Wishing you all the best in 2022! ❤️Rita
Such beautiful images, thank you for sharing!
Beautiful 😍
Breathtaking! Love it all – thanks for sharing, sis!😍🥰
Sunsets in Hawaii are special and breathtaking😍. Happy 2022, sweet friend!