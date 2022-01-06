Happy Thursday! I hope your week is going well. If your’e a morning coffee lover, ever wonder how the coffee you drink gets from farm to table? Here on the Big Island of Hawaii, Kona coffee farms show you how the fruit are picked, harvested, shelled, washed, dried and roasted. Greenwell farms is one such coffee plantation we visited.
Greenwell Kona Peaberry Coffee Farms on the Kona Coast
Our guide showing us the coffee peaberry fruit
Coffee fruit getting shelled, sorted, and dried in the sun before getting roasted in giant roasters on the farm
The farm even has guava and mango trees!
Coffee seedlings and cuttings in the greenhouse
Did you know that coffee seedlings are grafted onto stronger coffee rootstock such as East African coffee plants.
To diversify, the farm is cultivating vanilla beans and black pepper corns too
Greenwell Farms is a beautiful coffee farm on the Kona Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii. For a fun detour from lounging on the beach head to a coffee farm to see how coffee is harvested and sent all around the world. An added bonus is that you can buy the Kona coffee beans after the tour! And folks these beans are outstanding!
2 thoughts on “Greenwell Coffee Farm. Big Island, Hawaii”
Joji you definitely have to do a coffee plantation tour next time youre on the Big Island! Its fascinating to see how the coffee we drink comes from a berry like fruit.
I haven’t done a Kona coffee tour but want to go next time we’re on Big Island. Looks fun!
🌺joji