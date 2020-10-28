Verve Coffee Roasters in Santa Cruz, California

If you are a fan of Verve’s out of this world coffee and want to see where their amazing coffee is roasted, head on over to Santa Cruz, California.





Santa Cruz the birthplace of Verve Coffee Roasters

Verve Coffee Roasters is a popular local coffee company here in the Bay Area. In the coastal surf town of Santa Cruz where Verve was born in an inconspicuous residential neighborhood is where you will find their main coffee roasting warehouse.

“Verve came to be through the serendipitous union of surf, sweat and a love of life and living. In 2007, founders Ryan and Colby built and opened the first Verve cafe on 41st Ave in Santa Cruz, California. Today, Verve has locations in cities from Los Angeles to San Francisco to Japan, but our roots remain planted in Santa Cruz, where we roast our coffee on vintage roasters and enjoy the endless surf off the rugged California coast.” Verve Coffee Roasters

A unique and beautiful coffee roasting facility

At this eclectic open air roasting facility customers can watch giant roasting machines roast coffee beans from all over the world, from Ethiopia to Kenya, Columbia to Guatemala, and everything in-between. You can actually smell the wonderful aroma of fresh roasted coffee beans while watching the coffee roasting scene.

Boxes and bags of fresh roasted coffee ready for delivery











On site coffee shop too

At this facility one can even grab a cup of espresso, latte or any of the wide list of fresh roasted coffee drinks. They even have pastries from famed bakery Manresa. And if you are looking for a healthy snack grab their in-house cardamom orange yogurt and granola or their cinnamon overnight oats with granola.

Fun afternoon of coffee roasting and a good cup of coffee

After a day at the beach in Santa Cruz, head on over to Verve Coffee Roasters for a fresh bag of roasted coffee beans and a good cup of smooth and delicious coffee.

Verve Coffee

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

