Homemade Gourmet Veggie Pizza

A gourmet pizza made with store-bought ingredients? That’s what you get with this recipe, a delicious pizza that tastes like your favorite pizza parlor, all made with ready to go ingredients.

Have a Whole Foods nearby? This is the place to pick up pizza dough, pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and a few veggies. From these flavorful ingredients one can make a gourmet style pizza right at home. The ingredients are pre-made to perfection giving you a wood-fired style pizza with delicious results.

Here’s what you need

Pizza dough

Pizza sauce

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Garlic powder

Olive oil

Any veggie of your choice. We added zucchini, peppers, onions, fresh garlic and spinach.













You know what takes this pizza over the top delicious? Cherry tomatoes!! These little tomatoes melt as the pizza bakes, adding a juicy dimension that is outstanding!

Plan ahead

There is just one downside to this recipe, you do have to plan ahead as the dough has to rest outside for at least 5 hours for best results. But hey, on a Friday night when you want a delicious pizza homemade style, stop by in the morning or even the day before and have everything ready for the next day’s pizza night!

Homemade Gourmet Style Veggie Pizza

with ingredients bought from Whole Foods

Ingredients:

1 pizza dough

1 box of pizza sauce

1 bag of shredded mozzarella

Olive oil

2 tsp garlic powder

A few garlic cloves

1 onion thinly sliced

1 zucchini thinly sliced

1 bell pepper thinly sliced

1 to 2 cups of baby spinach

Few cherry tomatoes cut in half

Salt and pepper

Pizza pan with holes.

Directions:

Let the dough rest outside for about 4-5 hours in a covered bowl with some flour. The instructions are on the bag. You can also leave it out for 4-6 hours.

Preheat oven to 425F degrees.

Roll out the pizza dough and lay it on the pan. Drizzle olive oil and generously spread it all over the pizza dough. Next sprinkle with garlic powder. Then evenly spread pizza sauce and the mozzarella cheese.











Get ready to top the pizza. Add as much zucchini, pepper, garlic and sliced onions you want. Top with cherry tomatoes and spinach. Lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place in the oven for 25-30 minutes for crispy edged pizza with gooey cheese and juicy veggies.

After 30 minutes pizza is ready!

Friday night homemade gourmet pizza

For a gourmet style veggie pizza that will satisfy anyone’s pizza craving, give this one a try! Have it with a glass of wine and you have the perfect Friday night stay at home dinner!

