Saffron cardamom latte is a coffee drink I made recently that turned out delicious 😋. Think fallish colors in an exotic drink.

About the recipe

I came across saffron latte on Martha Stewart’s instagram account, and you know the recipe looked so exotic that I thought it might be complicated to make, but in actuality its so easy it’ll blow your mind! All you do is warm milk with saffron threads, make your espresso shot then and then combine the two. Easy right?

In my recipe I went a step further and sweetened it with honey and a sprinkle of cardamom. Honey turns the latte into a dessert 😀😋!

Saffron Cardamom Latte

makes 2 big mugs

with inspiration from Martha Stewart Instagram

Ingredients:

4 Espresso shots

1 cup milk

1/4 tsp saffron threads plus more for garnish

1/2 tsp cardamom powder plus more for garnish (I had whole cardamom pods which I crushed and saved the outer coating as garnish)

Honey – as sweet as you want 😊🍯

Directions:

Add the saffron and cardamom to the milk and warm until hot. The milk will change to a golden color.

Make the espresso shots and pour them into two mugs. Add as much honey as you want, I used 1/2 tsp honey for a mildly sweet drink.

Then pour the saffron milk into two mugs and stir.

Garnish with saffron threads and cardamom. Saffron latte is ready!

