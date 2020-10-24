Good weekend to you all. Today’s Simba Saturday pics are from our local beach holiday in Santa Cruz, California this week.
We booked a home by the beach and the family worked and kids schooled online with views of the sun-kissed ocean . Simba joined us too and enjoyed basking in the sun and playing on the beach. Here are this week’s Simba Saturday pics. Enjoy!
Have a good weekend!
2 thoughts on “Simba in Santa Cruz”
Simba sure looks refreshed and relaxed – hope the family felt the same way 🙂
So adorable!
Have a great time.