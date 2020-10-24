Just Pictures

Simba in Santa Cruz

Good weekend to you all. Today’s Simba Saturday pics are from our local beach holiday in Santa Cruz, California this week.

We booked a home by the beach and the family worked and kids schooled online with views of the sun-kissed ocean . Simba joined us too and enjoyed basking in the sun and playing on the beach. Here are this week’s Simba Saturday pics. Enjoy!

Have a good weekend!

