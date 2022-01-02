Big Island, Vadodara, Delhi

Welcome to 2022!! I hope you had a wonderful New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

NYE & New Year’s Day

We spent NYE evening at our friends Swati and Tarak’s home and had a nice home cooked meal, and talked and hung out till the stroke of midnight. Then promptly headed home and hit the pillow.

On New Year’s Day we saw the highly raved about Spiderman movie. I was worried that it may not live up to the hype, but I’m happy to report it was outstanding!! Really the perfect holiday movie to end the holiday season.

Big Island, Hawaii

Okay, I know I’ve been on a blogging holiday for the last month, since before Thanksgiving actually. I’ve been fine, not sick or anything, it’s just that I’ve been traveling – a lot. We were in Hawaii on the Big Island the week of Thanksgiving, With amazing weather, lazy beach days and the most gorgeous sunsets, it was the perfect relaxing holiday we needed. I can’t wait to share with you all the beautiful pics we took including our visit to a local coffee plantation.

Vadodara and Delhi, India

Upon returning from Hawaii I left right away for a fourteen day trip to India. I haven’t been to India in over a decade! Really had no idea what to expect or the changes I would see in a country that has come a long way in the last twenty years or so. I’m happy to report my trip to India was outstanding. I got to meet my eldest daughter’s fiance’s family in Vadodara in the western state of Gujarat, and did some shopping in Delhi for Indian wedding clothes for my daughter’s upcoming nuptials this summer.

All this travel made me realize that despite the pandemic woes people around the world are doing their best to curtail it while at the same time trying to live their lives the best way they can. It’s humbling to see people around the world doing their part for the greater good. And on that note let’s look forward to a safe and healthy new 2022!

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!

Be safe and healthy.