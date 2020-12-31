Happy New Year!
Wishing you a new year filled with hope, good health, and happiness.
2020 Milestones, friends and family
Though twenty twenty was not the year we expected there were glimmers of a silver lining in our little pod of a family. In March Hitesh and I celebrated 30 years together. In May our twin girls graduated high school and started college, albeit remote learning the first semester of university. And in November my eldest daughter got engaged! Even though we couldn’t celebrate these milestones with you, we want you to know that it is YOU – our amazing family and friends that made it possible to get through this tough year. Thank you!
Thank you to my fellow bloggers and readers
Thank you to my fellow bloggers and readers! YOU made this year a pleasanter experience. Your comments brightened my day when it seemed dark and gloomy. Your blogs enlightened, educated, and enticed. Your stories, recipes, memories, pictures, and poetry filled a gap left by my lack of social interaction. YOU helped me get through this year. Thank you!
The love in 2020
Twenty twenty proved that even during the hardest of times we can all come together as a larger global community connected through our common love for each other and the planet. I pray for this comradely to continue into 2021 and beyond. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year! Be safe and healthy, wish you good fortune and happiness.
7 thoughts on “Happy New Year 2021!”
This new year will bring us more fortune
Thank you for this positive post, and a very Happy New Year to you!
We wish you all a very Happy New Year! May God bless you all with long healthy, happy prosperous life!
Love you all
Wishing you all a happy, healthy and safe 2021🍾🥂
Nishma
Be humming!
Wishing you all a very happy new year
Parikhs
Thank you Swati!! Wishing you and family a very Happy New Year ❤️