An easy, delicious, decadent toast with pungent bleu cheese and quick pickled radish. Add in arugula leaves and a soft boiled egg if you like and serve it for a light lunch, or cut them into bit size pieces for appetizers. Tastes awesome with a chilled glass of white wine. Easy, delicious, and decadent. Give this a try!

About the recipe

The inspiration for this recipe came from the August issue of Food&Wine magazine. The editor Hunter Lewis picked a few simple recipes he’s been making this summer and this toast was one of them. He described this simple recipe as one that was published by chef and writer Gabrielle Hamilton back in 2016 in The New York Times. I took this very simple recipe and upped the anti by adding in arugula, a soft boiled egg, pinch of sugar, and drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Simple and delicious, give this sophisticated toast a try!

Radish and Bleu Cheese Toast

with inspiration from chef Gabrielle Hamilton with a few modifications

Ingredients:

4 radishes thinly sliced

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 clove of garlic minced

1/2 small red onion thinly sliced

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp sugar or honey

Salt and pepper

Balsamic vinegar for drizzling

Bleu cheese

4 multigrain toast slices

Butter or cream cheese (optional)

Directions:

Place the radish, garlic, and toss with the lemon juice, salt and pepper, sugar and olive oil. Let it sit for 15 minutes or longer.

When ready to assemble, toast up the bread slices. Spread butter or cream cheese on each toast. Take a hand full of arugula leaves and toss them in the radish liquid that gets released. Place them on top of the toast. Next evenly distribute the pickled radish and onions. Top with crumbled bleu cheese. Drizzle balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle more salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Top with a soft boiled egg if you like and season the egg with salt and pepper and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve right away.



