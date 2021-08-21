Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit San Francisco

Happy Saturday and happy weekend! Looking for something fun to do this weekend? A quick visit to appreciate art? Give this out- of- the- ordinary view of art a try.

Wonderful look at Van Gogh’s art

If you’re in the Bay Area or visiting San Francisco and have 30 minutes – 1 hour to spare, stop by this immersive exhibit of select Van Gogh’s paintings for a peaceful and wonderful look at Van Gogh’s art from a different angle.





About Immersive Van Gogh San Francisco

The show’s web site describes their exhibit in this way

“The U.S. premiere of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit from the creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million visitors in Paris. Be immersed in 300,000 cubic feet of stunning projection animating the master’s works and wander through giant projections that highlight brushstroke, detail, and colour as you have never experienced before.

Visitors will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works from his sunny landscapes and night scenes, to his portraits and still life. The installation includes his work Les Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885) to La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889).

The exhibition is custom-designed specifically for San Francisco. The three-room facility is dedicated to immersive art presentations, merging the boundaries between entertainment and culture to give visitors the sense that they are encountering art as never before.”

An immersive experience

We made an afternoon trip to the city to see this talked about exhibit. Really had no idea what to expect, this is is definitely not your traditional stand in front of a painting museum experience.

Here you get to sit on chairs or on the floor in designated circles in a huge dark room with huge ceiling to floor projections of Van Gogh’s paintings all around you.

Every brush stroke, layers of paint and intense color are enhanced in large scale

You can see the details in each painting. The brush strokes, the layers of paint slathered on thick, the colors, and the overall painting in large multistory scale.

Peaceful and meditative

Beautiful background music in sync with each painting makes the entire experience peaceful and meditative. The program is only 30 minutes long and I am sure everyone wishes it would go on longer. But the good news is that you can stay and watch the show all over again as it cycles through again. There are no museum guards to shoo you way, It’s just you, Van Gogh’s art and beautiful music.

Grab a lite bite right after

A small French cafe serving drinks and light faire right outside the exhibit is a great way to end this quick, quiet, contemplative exhibit.









For details and more information on the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit take a a look at this link. They have immersive exhibits all over the country! From Chicago to Dallas, New York, Kansas City, Nashville, San Antonio to Orlando! I hope you find one in your area.

immersive Van Gogh exhibit