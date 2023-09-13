Here is an easy recipe for a delicious simple tomato risotto made with juicy ripe late summer tomatoes.

Late Summer Tomatoes

Ah tis the season for flavorful juicy tomatoes. Whether it be from your home garden or from the farmer’s market, tomatoes in the late summer have a taste that’s unmatched.

Juicy tomatoes at their peak are super delicious in this risotto and add wonderful flavor, color and fragrance. I kept the flavors simple to show off the tomato, and only added onions, shallots and chili flakes.

Guess what? The risotto tastes amazing! You don’t even need to add herbs.

Simple Tomato Risotto

Ingredients:

1 cup arborio rice

5 cups vegetable broth

4 cups chopped fresh tomatoes

2 shallots diced

1 large onion finely chopped (mine was from the market and had greens attached so I used those too)

Salt and pepper

Chili flakes to taste

Olive oil

1 cup Parmesan cheese or Gouda cheese

Directions:

In the instapot place the arborio rice plus 5 cups broth. Set your instapot to the rice setting. Let the rice cook.

In the meantime, cook the tomatoes. In a pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the shallots and onions and shallow fry until fragrant. Add the tomatoes plus chili flakes, salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the tomatoes are tender and the skin bursts open.

To the tomatoes add the cooked arborio rice and combine everything together. Add 1/2 cup cheese and stir in. Taste and adjust for salt.

Tomato risotto is ready. Serve garnished with extra Parmesan cheese.