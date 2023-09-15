Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share pics from a farmer’s market trip I made last weekend. Oh my the colors on display! Peach, green, yellow, purple – produce in all shades of vibrant color were ready to be taken home.
Peaches Plums and Nectarines
Bright tomatoes in all shapes and sizes
Onions, potatoes shallots and more
All things salad 🥗
Eggplants Green Beans and Grapes
Late summer Farmer’s Market Bounty
Flowers to bring home 💐
Happy Weekend!
2 thoughts on “September Farmer’s Market Bounty”
Dolly so amazing..thabk you for giving me a first hand experience of above..
Miss the nectrines and peaches
Colorful 😍