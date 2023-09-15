Just Pictures, Stories From Our Home

September Farmer’s Market Bounty

Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share pics from a farmer’s market trip I made last weekend. Oh my the colors on display! Peach, green, yellow, purple – produce in all shades of vibrant color were ready to be taken home.

Peaches Plums and Nectarines

Bright tomatoes in all shapes and sizes

Onions, potatoes shallots and more

All things salad 🥗

Eggplants Green Beans and Grapes

Late summer Farmer’s Market Bounty

Flowers to bring home 💐

Happy Weekend!

