Here’s a recipe for a nutrient packed, super delicious sandwich made with a mix of greens, shallots and topped with burrata cheese.

The Inspiration

I had returned from a wonderful Farmer’s Market trip with loads of veggies, fruits and bags of greens

Mustard greens, tatsoi, chard, kale, bitter greens and a variety of more leafy greens in all textures, shapes, and flavors were piled high at this stall. The greens were labeled as “braising greens mix.”

All these leafy greens and big shallots were the inspiration for my open faced braised greens sandwich with burrata cheese.

About the recipe

The recipe is so simple and easy it’s perfect for a Sunday afternoon lunch. Shallow fry 1-2 shallots in olive oil, then saute a generous amount of greens. Cook until the greens are wilted and softened. Add salt and chipotle powder and burrata cheese. Then pile the greens on top of toast and eat away 😋🥬.

Farmer’s Market Greens Open Faced Sandwich with Burrata Cheese

Ingredients:

4 whole grain bread toasted or use sourdough

4-6 cups braising greens – a blend of greens

1-2 shallots peeled and thinly sliced

1 ball of burrata cheese or leave the cheese out and keep it vegan

Olive oil

Salt and chipotle powder

Pesto if you have but not needed

Directions:

In a saute pan warm 1 tbsp olive oil. Add the shallots and shallow fry for about a minute until the fragrance of shallots is released. Add the greens and stir fry for about 2-3 minutes until the greens are wilted. Turn the stove off. Add salt to taste and a pinch of chipotle powder.

Cut the burrata into small chunks and dot over the warm greens.

Spread pesto on the toasts (if using). Top with wilted greens and burrata. Lightly sprinkle more salt and chipotle powder. Serve right away.