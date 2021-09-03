Friday Flowers. Farmer’s Market Bounty

Hello and Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share these colorful pictures of our Farmer’s Market Bounty when my daughter and I went to the Saratoga Farmer’s Market last weekend.









So Many Farmer’s Markets to choose from!

At this time of year there are so many farmer’s markets to choose from it’s a crime not to stop by and pick up fresh veggies and fruits. We have them all over town on all days of the week. This one we stopped at is called Saratoga Farmer’s Market and its held every Saturday from 8-1pm at the local community college.

Stall after stall of veggies and fruits

Stall after stall of colorful veggies and fruits in a rainbow of colors. One cannot resist going crazy buying up everything we see 😳🤗🥰🍎🍏🍐🍊🍋🍉🍇🍓🍑🍆🥦🌶🌽🥒🧅🥬!!



























Color color color

Fruits and vegetables in a rainbow of colors, it’s a feast for the eyes and the senses! I absolutely love it!







Dried fruits, raisins and honey too

Look at the gorgeous colors on these plump raisins! And what a wide variety of local honey.

Shaved ice? They’ve got that too





Flowers oh flowers how do I love thee 💐🌹🌺🌼🌻

Flower stalls sell orchids, plants and fresh cut flowers from roses to dahlias to sunflowers and more.

Sunflowers, dahlias, orchids and more













A rose by any other name… internet roses?

This rose stall was selling rose bunches for only $10!! The gentleman at the stall was sharing with me that these are what he called internet roses. I asked him what that meant? He explained that the florist who makes these sells them on the internet for $60 because of packaging and shipping costs. As it turns out when she has extras that she can’t sell she hands them over to this guy who sells them for just $10 at the farmer’s market. What a deal folks!!











Our Farmer’s Market Bounty

















Have a great weekend everyone!

If you have farmer’s markets in your area, stop by and pick up a bounty of nature’s gifts.