Navratri, Philly, New Jersey, New York, Diwali

Hello and Happy Monday! How was your weekend? Good? Ready for the week ahead? This week I wanted to share with you pictures from our Navratri celebrations and dinners, and pics from my trip to the gardens in Philly. lunch in New Jersey, and the day in New York City.

Navratri Celebrations

Our Indian festival season started in early October and people are slowly and cautiously meeting up to celebrate. The nine night festival of Navratri was two weeks ago in October. We got to celebrate it modestly this year with just the family, still festive and colorful and fun.











Visited Sis in Philadelphia

Then last week I went to Philadelphia to visit my sister for a few days. We did some antique shopping, visited a couple of gorgeous gardens and just hung out with our spouses.







Lunch with my Aunty in New Jersey

After three days in Philly my sister and I visited my Aunt in New Jersey and had a scrumptious meal prepared by her. We hung out and just caught up on our lives.













Spent the day in New York City with Hitesh

From NewJersey I met up with Hitesh for a day in New York city after which we both flew back to the Bay Area. It was a quick East Coast trip yet relaxing and fun.









Diwali Dinner

The Indian festival of Diwali is this week, We got to celebrate an early family dinner last weekend. A fun evening with lots of food was on the agenda this evening.









Diwali in the Garden

And we are hosting a larger Diwali celebration for all our fully vaccinated friends and family this upcoming Sunday. I’m calling it Diwali in the Garden. I can’t wait to see all our dear friends after so long! I’ve rented a bunch of patio heaters as its going to be chilly in the 50s. There will be lots of food, laughter and sparklers too. I look forward to sharing those pics next week.





Get ready for lots of colorful posts this week folks!! Starting with the festival of Navratri celebrating the power of the Goddess in all of us.