Friday Flowers. Fall in the Garden

Hello and Happy Friday! I know it’s been a while since I shared pics of my garden. Not because its not blooming away, contrary to that its actually looking great. I’ve just been lazy about taking photos and instead been enjoying the nature show. Finally the last couple weeks I decided to take a few luscious pics and so here you go folks, today’s Friday Flowers.

Colors they are a changing

Beautiful begonias

I don’t know what’s up with my begonias this year. All summer long they lay quietly and then as fall approached they started blooming like gangbusters.

Roses!

Roses do love our fall weather around here. Spring like temps in autumn make it where roses bloom beautifully in the fall with colors even more intense than in the spring time.

















Mums, Cyclamens, Pansies and More

coleus

azalea

cyclmen

mandavilla

pansies

mums

mums

calandula

cyclamen

cyclamen and pansies

Bouquets from the garden

California Dreamin

Pope John Paul II

L.D. Braithwaite English Rose and Frida Kahlo

That’s a wrap folks. Hope your’e had a fabulous October. Have a wonderful November!