Hello and Happy Friday! I know it’s been a while since I shared pics of my garden. Not because its not blooming away, contrary to that its actually looking great. I’ve just been lazy about taking photos and instead been enjoying the nature show. Finally the last couple weeks I decided to take a few luscious pics and so here you go folks, today’s Friday Flowers.
Colors they are a changing
Beautiful begonias
I don’t know what’s up with my begonias this year. All summer long they lay quietly and then as fall approached they started blooming like gangbusters.
Roses!
Roses do love our fall weather around here. Spring like temps in autumn make it where roses bloom beautifully in the fall with colors even more intense than in the spring time.
Mums, Cyclamens, Pansies and More
Bouquets from the garden
That’s a wrap folks. Hope your’e had a fabulous October. Have a wonderful November!
3 thoughts on “Friday Flowers. Fall in the Garden”
WOW! I am soooo jealous!!! Gorgeous city – thanks for sharing!🥰😍💕
Dolly..absolutely love your garden..iss out if the world and the roses…are our favourites.
Hi Munni, good to hear from you!! Hope you and Masa are doing great. Thanks, even for me roses are my favortie 😊🌹 Love your comments Munni!! Keep them coming!