Friday Fall Leaves.

Good Friday to you all! I hope you had a good week and are looking forward to a relaxing weekend. Today I would like to share these pics of fall color in the garden. Enjoy!

Fall in the garden

Just as I was wondering when cooler fall temperatures and rain will arrive given that its already mid November, Mother Nature obliged. Last week almost over-night we went from warm 70s to 60s, 50s, and night time temps in the 40s and 30s. Within a week the garden burst into color. Not flower color but fall-colors 🍁🍂!! Like magic our trees turned reds, yellows and oranges. It didn’t even happen slowly, it was like Mother Nature said …”BAM! Here you go. Here are your fall colors! “

Fall color from our kitchen patio

View from our family room

From our living room

Fall color in the garden

Have a good weekend everyone!

