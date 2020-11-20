Good Friday to you all! I hope you had a good week and are looking forward to a relaxing weekend. Today I would like to share these pics of fall color in the garden. Enjoy!
Fall in the garden
Just as I was wondering when cooler fall temperatures and rain will arrive given that its already mid November, Mother Nature obliged. Last week almost over-night we went from warm 70s to 60s, 50s, and night time temps in the 40s and 30s. Within a week the garden burst into color. Not flower color but fall-colors 🍁🍂!! Like magic our trees turned reds, yellows and oranges. It didn’t even happen slowly, it was like Mother Nature said …”BAM! Here you go. Here are your fall colors! “
4 thoughts on “Friday Fall Leaves.”
beautiful! our fall foliage is not as spectacular as the east coast at this time but we do okay 🙂 have a good weekend!
Yes we do have our humble fall colors. Have a good weekend Joji!
Wonderful pictures. The leaves have all fallen off the trees here. We are slowly creeping into wonter.
Isn’t it beautiful! Our leaves are pretty much finished now, and there will be snow soon. However, today it will be in the mid-50s, so we’ll enjoy this little pause!