With Thanksgiving fast approaching here is a butternut squash recipe that’s not your traditional faire.

I know butternut squash is usually a “must have” on a typical fall menu given the seasonality of the sweet vegetable. I for one have exhausted all the go-to butternut squash recipes like soups, stews, pastas, roasted, and pies. This year I thought I would make something new with this vegetable and tried my hand at a roasted butternut squash savory galette.

About the recipe

A savory galette is like an-open faced pie but more free-form. Just roll out the pastry dough and place it on a baking sheet and crimp the edges to make a shallow well of sorts. Then fill it with vegetables and bake. Savory galettes can be served as an appetizer, for lunch with a salad, or as a side on a main Thanksgiving table.

Not a quick recipe but easy to follow

This is not a quick dish to make, but each step is easy to follow. On a quiet weekend its a great way to get into the cooking zen zone. Start with roasting the butternut squash. While the squash is roasting, shallow fry onions. Then combine the two and mix in dried herbs. Your filling is ready. Next, roll out the pastry dough and sprinkle with a little cheese and bake for about 15 minutes. This will prevent the moisture from the veggies sogging up the galette. Take it out after 15 minutes, top with butternut squash mixture and more cheese, then bake for 20-25 minutes until the edges of the galette are golden brown. Galette is ready!

Butternut Squash Galette

Ingredients:

4 cups cubed butternut squash

1 large onion thinly sliced

Few garlic cloves minced as much as you want

Olive oil

1 tsp thyme

Salt and pepper

1 1/2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese or cheddar or any good cheese of your choice

1 roll of pastry dough (I buy mine from the grocery store) you can also make your own – there are many recipes out there.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place the squash on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 20-25 minutes until the squash is tender. While the squash is roasting shallow fry the onions in 2 tbsp olive oil until onions are tender and slightly browned. To the onions add the roasted butternut squash. Set aside.





On the same baking sheet place a piece of parchment paper. Roll out the pastry dough in large circle. Place the dough onto the baking sheet and crimp the edges to form a shallow bowl. Sprinkle with 1 cup of cheese. Bake for 15 minutes until the cheese is melted.

Now fill the galette with the veggie mixture. Then evenly top with the remainder of the cheese. Sprinkle thyme. Place back in oven and bake for 20 -25 minutes.





After 25 minutes take the galette out of the oven. Galette is ready.

Serve warm. Or top with greens such as arugula tossed in olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

