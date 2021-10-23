Olive Picking in the Garden

Hello and Happy Friday! Hope you’re having a good week and are ready for the weekend. Today I’d like to share some pics of an impromptu olive picking get together I had last week.

I really didn’t think anyone would take me up on my offer. Who wants to pick olives? Not me. Imagine my surprise when not one or two but I had five ladies interested in stopping by.

This year I have thousands of olives dripping on my trees! It’s an abundance of olives with no way to use them all.

What we picked is just a small fraction of what’s still on the trees.









It’s a lot of work to get these beauties edible. I do have a relatively easy process that involves just water and salt to make a brine. Here is the link if you’re curious.

A successful olive picking deserves a good cup of tea and treats. I made a simple teatime menu with fresh fruit, tea sandwiches, store bought samosas and our friend Babita brought these delicious almond thumb print cookies.















Now I wait to hear back on how their olive brining project is going 😀😊.







Happy Weekend Everyone!