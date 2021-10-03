I call this an early fall black eyed pea salad because it has lots of ingredients that are in abundance right now- veggies such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and even fruits such as pomegranates. Really hearty and wonderfully delicious this black bean salad is.

Have I mentioned before that I am so fortunate to have friends who are AHMAZING cooks! Not only are they amazing cooks they cook healthy foods too. Shalini is one such friend, Her dishes are always and I mean always outstanding. Salads, soups, Indian food, you name it she takes her dishes to the next level.







This salad is one that Shalini served up when we had a light lunch together. Our lunch was rather impromptu and included quiche, black eyed pea salad, and tomato rice that I had made the night before. Dessert was fresh cut cantaloupe. Seriously, how delicious does this all sound? It was light and fresh and perfect on a warm fall afternoon.

Early Fall Impromptu Lunch Menu

Black eyed pea salad

Quiche

Cheese board

Fresh cantaloupe













About the recipe

What I love foremost is how colorful the salad is. Red tomatoes, green cucumbers, purple onions, brown walnuts, pale pink black eyed beans, ruby red pomegranate seeds, and white feta – its a feast for the eyes. I also love that it’s a lentil salad making it a hearty lunch option. Between the fresh veggies and black eyed peas, walnuts, feta, and a lemony vinaigrette this really does make your mouth sing.

Black eyed peas cooked three ways

The beauty of this salad is that you can use black eyed eyes in whatever way they are cooked. Canned, frozen or the dried beans.

For dried beans soak them in hot water for an hour and then cook them on the stove top for 30-40 minutes until the beans are fork tender, but not mushy. Rinse and use in salad.

For canned beans, just rinse under cold water to remove any excess sodium and then use in salad.

For Frozen black eyed peas follow the directions on the package.

And now for the recipe for this delicious black eyed pea salad.

Early Fall Black Eyed Pea Salad

recipe contributed by Shalini

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked black eyed peas

1 small Persian cucumber cut into chunks

1/2 red onion finely sliced

1/4 cup toasted walnuts

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Feta cheese – as much as your want

5-6 Cherry tomatoes cut in halves

Lemon honey mustard vinaigrette:

4 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp mustard

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Make the dressing and set aside.

Place all the salad ingredients except for the feta cheese in a bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss together. Let the salad marinate for at least 30 minutes. This gives the beans a chance to absorb the vinaigrette.

When ready to serve top with feta and gently toss together. Salad is ready.



