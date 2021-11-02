Celebrating the Divine Feminine at Navratri

The nine-night Indian festival of Navratri celebrating the power of the Goddess in all forms was observed two weeks ago. Depending on the region of India navratri is celebrated in various fashions.

Navratri

Navratri is celebrated in autumn in India in honor of the divine feminine. It is observed for9 days during the fall timeframe usually between September–October. Over the course of nine days all forms of the divine Goddess are celebrated – Mother Earth, The Warrior, The Knowledge Giver, Goddess of Wealth, etc. In Southern India in the state of Tamilnadu Navratri is observed in their own unique style with a Golu display.

Golu

Golu displays are steps in odd numbers that are decorated with idols, souveniers, toys and dolls depicting scenes from Indian mythology and scenes of Indian culture. At the golu guests are encouraged to share their musical talents with the Goddess and with each other. We got to see three beautiful golu displays this year at our cousin ‘s Meera, Uma and Gowri. Here is a look at navratri golu 2021.

Golu at Meera’s on Saturday Oct. 9

Classical music band scene

traditional wedding scene

Pics with the family





















Sharing our musical talents 🎶🎵🎼🎻





Dinner time!







Going home with some goodies for the gals











Golu at Cousin Uma’s on Sunday Oct. 10



Band scene

wedding scene

Family Pics 😃









A look at Uma’s veggie patch 🍉🍅🍆🌶









Getting ready for dinner 😋😋





These ladies sang beautifully on this evening! 🎶🎵🎼







A festive navratri evening at Uma’s.

Golu at Gowri’s on Saturday Oct 16th

Picture time ❤️💛🧡

Scrumptious South Indian meal on the menu











Had an awesome time celebrating Navratri with the family this year. Wishing you all a safe and wonderful fall!

Navratri: The Nine Nights Festival of the Goddess

Poem by Kavya …



Navratri is a festival of Dance Music and Colors,

Holiness, Life and Religious Unity.

It’s a festival that brings together people in the community.

We celebrate this festival for nine days with great pomp and glitter.

Each day has its own significance.

The Goddess is venerated during the nine days.

She embodies the power of creation, preservation and destruction.

Worshipping Her bestows wealth, knowledge and prosperity.



First three days the Goddess is venerated as Durga, who destroys evil.



The next three days, She is worshipped as Lakshmi, who grants wealth and prosperity.



The last three days, She is worshipped as Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom.



The tenth day is referred to as Dussehra or Vijayadashmi.

This major festival is celebrated across India In East West North and South.



For more information on Navratri and how it is celebrated all over India take a look at this link What is the festival of Navratri

