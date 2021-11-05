Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia, PA

Happy Friday Folks! Wishing you a fabulous weekend ahead! Today I am thrilled to share with you pictures of my recent visit to Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Longwood Gardens Chrysanthemum Festival

I visited my sister in Philadelphia recently and since both of us are avid gardeners we decided to make a girls trip to Longwood Gardens not far from where she lives. A fall garden tour with the added bonus of seeing the garden’s renowned chrysanthemum festival.

“Big, bold colors and thousands of carefully nurtured and trained chrysanthemums abound during this imaginative display serving as the largest and oldest of its kind in North America.” Longwood Gardens

The best way to showcase this unique fall garden exhibition is to just let the photos do the taking. Enjoy!





Chrysanthemums at the conservatory

Mums in a rainbow of colors

These were my favorite mums! So full and lush!! And those jewel tone colors – oh my!

Mums in the landscape

Plants and fauna other than mums

Lunch at garden cafe 1906

We had a delicious lunch at the garden cafe. Fall spiced sangria, locally sourced mushroom leek soup and squash and leek pasta, all were delicious!











I hope you enjoyed our tour of Longwood Gardens Chrysanthemum Festival. This festival brought back fond memories for me of my stay in Kobe, Japan. We lived there for an entire year and experienced all the local festivals including Kobe’s annual chrysanthemum festival. I got to see this very special chrysanthemum festival with my Mom who was also an avid gardener. I’m going to dig up my thirty year old album and find those photos and share them here! I can’t wait to see the photos again 🥰🌺.

