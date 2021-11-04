Mums and Mums at Valley Forge Flowers

I do so love mums and I especially love them in the Fall. Their jewel tone flowers perks up any patio, corner, or indoor countertop. There’s a festive air in the fall when mums are on display. This is what I experienced at Valley Forge Florists when I visited my sister in Philadelphia. A decadent display of mums in fall colors.
Fall decor on display at Valley Forge Flowers
Mums and more mums at the storefront
Mums in my sister’s garden
Had to sneak in a few pics of my sister’s Philly garden 🌶🍁🌺🥰.
Banu’s Veggie Patch
Pumpkin real sweet for the local groundhog in my sister’s garden LOL
