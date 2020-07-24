From the Kitchen, Quick & Easy Recipes, Sweet Treats

Orange Marmalade Honey Ice Cream

An orange ice cream that is so easy to make that it requires just four ingredients – cream, honey, vanilla and orange marmalade.  You don’t even need the fresh orange fruit to make this creamy sweet treat.  Orange marmalade is what adds wonderful orange flavor along with delicious bits of orange peel that give the ice cream a bittersweet edge.  Honey is the sweetener of choice here and vanilla for that extra floral fragrance.  There really isn’t anything else to add. Give it a try!

Making flavored honey

Orange Marmalade Honey Ice Cream

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 – 4 tbsp marmalade
  • 2 tbsp orange liqueur (optional)

Directions:

  • In a mixing bowl whip together cream, honey, vanilla, and orange marmalade. Taste and adjust accordingly for more honey and more orange flavor if you like.
  • Pour the cream mixture into the ice cream maker.  Once ice cream thickens, transfer to a container and place in the freezer.
  • Serve orange honey ice cream with garnish of orange peel or orange colored rose petals.

