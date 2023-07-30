Canned navy beans, jarred sun dried tomatoes, and any fruit you want to add makes a delicious salad on those days when you don’t have many fresh ingredients.
About the recipe
This one’s as easy as it gets and super fast to put together. Canned navy beans along with jarred sun dried tomatoes all tossed in a vinaigrette makes a a quick and easy salad.
It’s the sun dried tomatoes that give that punch of flavor.. They’re tangy, salty and add lots of flavor to the navy beans.
Add in apples, onions, peppers and greens for a fresh greens salad or just keep the salad simple with the navy beans and sun dried tomatoes. In whichever way you choose to make this salad, it’s delicious, quick and easy.
Navy Beans and Sun Dried Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
1 can navy beans, drained and rinsed ( I bought mine from Trader Joe’s)
1/4 cup sun dried tomatoes
1/2 onion thinly sliced
1 bell pepper thinly sliced
1 bag of salad greens or baby spinach (optional)
1 apple thinly sliced
Salt and pepper
Balsamic vinaigrette
Directions:
First place the navy beans and sun dried tomatoes in a bowl. Add pinch of salt and black pepper. Add 4 tbsp of vinaigrette and mix together. Set aside until ready to serve.
Before serving the salad combine the navy beans with the onions, pepper, apples and greens. Drizzle with more vinaigrette and mix everything together.
Serve salad right away.
Happy Sunday Salad 🥗!
One thought on “Navy Beans and Sun Dried Tomato Salad”
I love a salad like this that is so versatile! Pretty to look at too!