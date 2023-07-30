Canned navy beans, jarred sun dried tomatoes, and any fruit you want to add makes a delicious salad on those days when you don’t have many fresh ingredients.

About the recipe

This one’s as easy as it gets and super fast to put together. Canned navy beans along with jarred sun dried tomatoes all tossed in a vinaigrette makes a a quick and easy salad.

It’s the sun dried tomatoes that give that punch of flavor.. They’re tangy, salty and add lots of flavor to the navy beans.

Add in apples, onions, peppers and greens for a fresh greens salad or just keep the salad simple with the navy beans and sun dried tomatoes. In whichever way you choose to make this salad, it’s delicious, quick and easy.

Navy Beans and Sun Dried Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

1 can navy beans, drained and rinsed ( I bought mine from Trader Joe’s)

1/4 cup sun dried tomatoes

1/2 onion thinly sliced

1 bell pepper thinly sliced

1 bag of salad greens or baby spinach (optional)

1 apple thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

Balsamic vinaigrette

Directions:

First place the navy beans and sun dried tomatoes in a bowl. Add pinch of salt and black pepper. Add 4 tbsp of vinaigrette and mix together. Set aside until ready to serve.

Before serving the salad combine the navy beans with the onions, pepper, apples and greens. Drizzle with more vinaigrette and mix everything together.

Serve salad right away.

Happy Sunday Salad 🥗!