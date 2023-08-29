Here’s a recipe for a delicious quiche made with late summer produce such as corn and bell pepper all jazzed up with cheddar and a can of fire roasted green chilies.

Mexican inspired recipe

Think of this kind of like a Mexican inspired quiche. It’s got bell peppers, corn, green chilies and cheddar enhanced with chipotle powder, cumin, garlic and onions. Have it with salsa and salad for a delicious Mexican inspired quiche.

About the recipe

Use frozen pie crust to make it easy. First shallow fry onions, garlic, peppers and corn. Add cumin, chipotle powder, salt and pepper. Next mix together eggs, sour cream, and half and half. Then combine the egg mixture with the veggie mixture, add the green chillies, and cheese. Pour into the pie crusts and bake. This is an easy recipe with delicious results.

Corn Bell Pepper Green Chili Quiche

makes 2 quiches

Ingredients:

2 9 inch pie crusts – frozen or home made

6 eggs

1 1/2 cup half and half

1/4 cup sour cream

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 large red bell pepper thinly sliced

1/4 cup canned green chilies (I bought mine from Trader Joe’s)

1/2 cup corn fresh or frozen

1 onion thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp chipotle powder

1/2 tsp paprika

Salt

Olive oil

1/2 tsp baking soda (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375F.

Sprinkle 1/4 cup cheese on bottom of 2 tart shells and bake for 15 minutes. Take out of the oven and set aside.

In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil. Lightly shallow fry the onions and garlic until the onions are tender about 2 minutes. Next add the red bell pepper and corn and cook for about 5-10 minutes until peppers are slightly charred. Add salt, pepper, cumin powder and chipotle powder. Set aside to cool.

Next make the egg mixture: Whisk eggs with half and half and sour cream until well incorporated. Add the pepper corn mixture to the egg mixture. Add the canned green chili and stir in. Next add 1 cup cheese and mix in. Right before pouring the mixture into the pie crust, add the baking soda and mix in.

Pour the egg mixture into the tart shells. Sprinkle the top with more of the cheese and sprinkle of paprika. Bake for 40-45 minutes, test with a toothpick, if it comes out clean quiche is ready.

Let the quiche rest for 15-20 minutes for the filling to settle.

Serve with a tossed green salad for a delicious light dinner.