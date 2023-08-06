Fresh apricots are a treat in the summertime and this appetizer allows the delicious apricot to shine with mild goat cheese, sprinkle of toasted pistachios and a drizzle of warm honey.

About the recipe

I had lunch at our dear friend Radhika’s place recently where we were treated to a phenomenal vegetarian South Indian meal. An array of dishes delicately flavored and made extra special with wonderful company. Radhika had served this light apricot appetizer to start our lunch.

The beauty is in its simplicity and originality. Halved apricots are stuffed with creamy salty goat cheese, and topped with toasted pistachios and micro greens. Then drizzled with warm honey. Such a wonderful play of flavors and textures.

Sweet, tangy, salty with the fabulous fragrance of fresh apricot and warm honey. A half or two is all you need to feel satisfied. Really an amazing creation from my friend Radhika. Give it a try!

Stuffed Apricots with Goat Cheese and Warm Honey

recipe contributed by Radhika

Ingredients:

Apricots as many as you want. Pits removed and halved

Creamy goat cheese at room temperature

Toasted pistachios lightly chopped – I buy salted roasted pistachios from Trader Joe’s

Honey

Microgreens (or greens such as arugula finely chopped)

Directions:

Place apricot halves on a platter. Place a teaspoon of goat cheese in each half. Sprinkle chopped pistachios then evenly distribute microgreens on top.

Right before serving, lightly warm honey and drizzle over apricots. Serve right away.