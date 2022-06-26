Here is a mixed greens salad that will fill you up and keep you satisfied for hours. With dense sweet potato, avocado and an egg, this salad will definitely satisfy anyone’s healthy hunger.

Sweet potatoes for that fill me up factor

Here I was wanting to make a salad for lunch wondering what I could add to make it more filling. I’d been adding avocado, chick peas and boiled egg, but was looking for another option when I saw this pile of sweet potatoes sitting in my basket. Sweet potatoes it was to be!

The easiest and quickest way to cook sweet potato

The quickest way to cook sweet potatoes is a process I learnt from my eldest daughter. She would just microwave the potato for 2-3 minutes until tender. It’s that easy! For my salad I went even further and cut up the sweet potato into bit size pieces and microwaved them with a little water for 2-3 minutes. Removed the skin, drained the water and drizzled with olive oil, salt and pepper; and it was ready for my salad 🥗.

For the salad itself I used my go to ingredients – salad greens, sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and a vinaigrette. Sometimes I add a boiled egg or chickpeas. In this version I added in the cooked sweet potato. This salad is really easy, delicious and filling, give it a try!

Sweet Potato Mixed Greens Salad

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato or 2 medium. Cut them into bite size pieces and place them in a microwave safe bowl.

1 bag of mixed greens

1 sweet pepper thinly sliced

1 small onion thinly sliced

1 tomato or few cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 persian cucumber thinly cut

1 avocado cut into pieces and drizzled with lemon juice

Boiled egg – optional

Vinaigrette – I used lemon mustard honey vinaigrette

Directions:

Cook the sweet potatoes. Place the slices in a microwave safe bowl with a little water and cook for 2-3 minutes until they are tender. Remove the skin and drain any excess water. Drizzle the sweet potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle of salt and pepper. Let them cool.

Assemble the salad: In a large bowl place all the veggies. Top with the sweet potatoes. Drizzle with desired dressing and toss together.

Serve with Parmesan shavings or boiled egg (optional).