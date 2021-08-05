Safari Day 4. Looking for the Marsh Pride & Flight Back to Nairobi

Our last day on safari started off with an early morning game drive to look for the famous marsh pride (pride of lions) made well known by the Amazon documentary Big Cat Diaries.

Heavy rains, stuck in the mud and on the lookout for the marsh pride

It rained heavily the night before and the roads were muddy, it was cold and drizzling. Though we had a morning flight out to Nairobi we still wanted to squeeze in a quick 1 1/2 hour game drive to see the marsh pride that live in the marshes close to the Governor’s Camp site.





It seemed as if the baboons were watching all the action too

On the lookout for the marsh pride lions

I asked Paul if the lions actually live in the marsh and his answer YES! Can you imagine lions living in marshy waters?

Found the momma lion and her cubs from our first day on safari

After looking for almost an hour for the marsh pride what we did find where the lioness and her cubs from our first day on our safari. If you read my blog on day 1 of our safari you know that we saw a kill right in front of us. Three days later that same lioness and her three cubs were still eating the big zebra! It seems lions can eat their kill for up to 3 days.

An incredible ending to an amazing safari!!

What can I say except none of us wanted to leave! We could have stayed on for days and just watched the animals all day long roaming free. This was truly a once in a lifetime experience! We were so fortunate to see so many incredible scenes that many frequent safari travelers and documentarians take months to capture. We saw it all in 4 days! INCREDIBLE!!











Our flight back to Nairobi and last pics with our amazing guides Paul and Elysia!!

