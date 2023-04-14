Friday Flowers. Glorious Freesias

Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share these decadent pictures of the last of my freesia blooms.

Decadent Freesias!!

As I was walking around my garden the heat and warmer temperatures really did a number on our spring daffodils and tulips – they’re not happy.

Freesias however gave me the last of their blooms of the season. I cut them promptly to enjoy indoors 💐 and displayed them in this beautiful pot I got from a friend this week.

Look at the colors on these freesias!! Insanely beautful!

Wishing you a fabulous weekend!