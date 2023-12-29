Persimmon Spinach Quinoa Salad

Persimmons are still in season in our area so grab them before the season is over in a couple of weeks. In this salad recipe persimmon is the star with quinoa and spinach playing a supporting role.

About the recipe

This delicious persimmon salad is one that I had at my friend Rose’s at her holiday dinner gathering. Fresh crunchy persimmons thinly sliced are tossed with baby spinach and red quinoa for a delicious flavor packed salad. Want to hear something really cool about these persimmons? They were freshly picked from Rose’s neighbor’s home garden.

Toss this simple salad with a mustard vinaigrette and you get a delicious salad that’s perfect for any holiday dinner table.

Persimmon Quinoa Spinach Salad

recipe contributed by Rose

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked Red quinoa or any quinoa blend

4 Fuyu persimmons thinly sliced

1 bag of baby spinach – about 4 cups

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds or pepita seeds

Mustard vinaigrette

Directions:

Place the spinach, cooked quinoa, sunflower seeds and persimmons in a large salad bowl. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Right before serving toss with mustard vinaigrette. Serve right away.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas 🎄🧑‍🎄!