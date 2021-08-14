Nikita and Saagar’s Wedding in Sunny San Diego, CA

Hello and Happy Saturday! Today I’d like to share colorful pictures of our dear friend’s Parag and Pallavi’s daughter Nikita’s wedding in San Diego, California last weekend.

Two years in the making

We were so excited for the big day. The wedding was supposed to happen last August but had to get postponed to this August. A long overdue wedding with few hiccups as you can expect from planning a wedding during a pandemic, but when it all came together in San Diego, California – it was a perfect wedding weekend. Am with our family fully vaccinated we were looking forward to attending this very special wedding.











Perfect San Diego Weather for a Perfect Wedding

The weather could not have been any more perfect for our dear Nikita and her fiance Saagar’s wedding. With temperatures in the mild 70s with a cool ocean breeze and sunny skies, it was as if Mother Nature was saying “You’ve waited long enough, I’m going to give you the perfect day for your wedding.” With the wedding festivities being held outside, it really was a gorgeous day for a beautiful wedding.







Ten years for us to finally attend a wedding!

Our family hasn’t been to a wedding in over ten years! As you can imagine we were beyond excited to be going to our dear friends Pallavi and Parag’s daughter Nikita’s wedding this August. Finally we got a chance to get decked to the nine in our Indian outfits and party all weekend long.

















Let’s start the festivities with the Baraat

A baraat is a celebratory wedding procession at the start of an Indian wedding for the groom. It includes live music and dancing while the groom arrives on a decorated horse or sometimes even a decorated convertible. The groom is led to the marriage venue in a procession and is accompanied by family members, groomsmen, and friends dancing in the procession.













Mother of the bride and proud Pappa getting ready to welcome the groom and family

Let the ceremony begin 💐

Pics of the bride and groom

Family pics











Cocktail hour at beautiful La Jolla sunset

















Family selfies at Golden Hour













Beautiful evening reception

About Nikita and Saagar

“Nikita means earth in Sanskrit and Saagar means ocean. How appropriate that Earth and the Ocean should come together to pledge their love for each other in beautiful La Jolla where the earth and ocean meet.” from Saagar’s sister Sonali’s speech. “A story of serendipity Nikita and Saagar. Saagar born in1993 in Orange County at St. Joseph’s Hospital in October. The same month one year later in 1994 Nikita is born in Orange County at St. Joseph’s Hospital. And then Nikita’s parents moved to the Bay Area. Nikia gets her bachelors degree on the East Coast. Saagar goes to college in Southern California. Will these two souls ever meet? Fast forward 26 years, and Nikita and Saagar chose to go to Med School at the same University in Southern California. And so the story of two souls meant be be together begins.” from Nikita’s Mom’s speech at the reception.

And that’s a wrap folks!

I hope you enjoyed this colorful look at Nikita and Saagar’s wedding. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness and all the best!!❤️🥰💕