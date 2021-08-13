Seems like beaches are in our itinerary this summer from Kenya to California. Having come back from Mombasa after enjoying the crystal blue waters of the sultry Indian ocean, we came home to hang out at the cool beaches of sunny California.
South Coast in Mombasa, Kenya
South Coast in Mombasa, Kenya is a tourist mecca for Europeans looking for a beach holiday with warm waters, balmy temperatures, and less crowds.
Swahili inspired architecture and cuisine
With Swahili architecture and local cuisine, South Coast is a great place to relax, hang out and experience a totally new culture.
The quiet artsy beach town of Capitola, California
After returning from Kenya and isolating before getting tested negative, we met our Cali cousins and cousins from Austin, Texas in the artsy beach town of Capitola in Northern California.
Cool sunny days with soft waves were beckoning us on the beach.
Stroll through the Venetian at Capitola Village
Nightfall brings twinkling lights of the charming town
The hip happening beach town of La Jolla and wedding at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California
After another week of hanging out at home and remote working, we headed to San Diego, California to the beach town of La Jolla. We were attending a wedding that had been postponed from last year. These were our very old friends of 25 years, their daughter was getting married. A colorful Indian wedding was on the agenda.
La Jolla Beach
Spanish Landing Park in San Diego
The Golf Course at Torrey Pines
Cool finds in San Diego
Salvage and vintage finds in downtown San Diego. This was a really fun store where they had items salvaged from ship wrecks and old seaside shops.
Wine tasting at Caruth Cellars
Noshing at local cafes
Tomorrow’s post: Colorful pics of our Indian wedding weekend in San Diego. Ca
2 thoughts on “Beaches From Kenya to Cali”
Thank you for sharing you vacations & lovlyfamily. I very much enjoy looking at the beautiful pictures.
Ooooh, fun, fun, fun…. And more fun!!!🌊🏖🐚 Can’t wait to see wedding photos!🎊👰🏻🤵🏻