Looking for a delicious lemony vinaigrette with the added pizzaz of herbs and garlic? Look no more. This salad dressing is lemony sour, herby with a punch of garlic.

About the recipe

With fresh herbs in the garden aplenty, this is a great way to use them in a refreshing summer dressing. The best part of this dressing? All you do is combine the ingredients and blend together. How easy is that? This recipe comes to you from my friend Shalini who makes really delicious vinaigrette and salads It’s always a surprise treat when she brings a salad, and this dressing is in that same league. For a phenomenal salad dressing that’s easy to whip up, give this one a try.

Lemony, oregano garlic vinaigrette

recipe contributed by Shalini

Ingredients:

Juice of 1 large lemon plus lemon zest – about 2 tbsp

Oregano – fresh leaves about 2 tbsp

One garlic clove

Extra virgin olive oil (3-4 tbsp)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Toss over any salad of your choice.

