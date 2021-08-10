Asparagus and beet salad is one I had recently brought by my friend Shalini when she came by to drop off packages she had picked up while I was away on holiday in Kenya. This sweet, lemony, and filling salad is a delicious salad that can be served as a side or even had as a main course.

About the recipe

This recipe Shalini shared is pretty easy. You can steam beets or buy them pre-cooked. Shalini bought them precooked at Trader Joes. Then cut up asparagus stalks and boil them in water for about 3-4 minutes, then chill them in ice water to stop the cooking. This assures that the asparagus don’t over cook. The last step is just tossing all the veggies with arugula leaves, basil and a lemony oregano garlicky vinaigrette. Really a very unique and different type of salad this is and for sure will be the only one of its kind on the buffet table. Give it a try!

Asparagus and Beet Salad

recipe contributed by Shalini

Ingredients:

2 beets cooked until tender then cut into wedges. Or purchase Trader Joe’s cooked beets

1 asparagus stalks bunch

Basil leaves – about 10 large leaves

2 cups arugula leaves

Feta cheese – as much as you want

Lemony Oregano Garlic Vinaigrette

Directions:

Prepare the asparagus: Boil the stalks in salted water for 3 minutes. Then add the tips and boil for additional 1 minute. Drain and place the asparagus in a bowl of ice water. Then drain and set aside.

Combine the beets with asparagus and basil leaves and toss together. Top the veggies with arugula leaves and feta cheese.

Before serving toss with desired amount of lemon vinaigrette. Salad is ready.

