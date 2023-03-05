Here is a recipe for a delicious dhal all given wonderful flavor with toasted coriander seeds and spices.

About the recipe

Another delicious dhal recipe here shared by my friend Basanthi. This aromatic dhal is what Basanthi dropped off after my long trip back home from Kenya where we were visiting family.

Mombasa, Kenya Friend Basanthi on the right

Roasted coriander and cumin seeds for heady fragrance and flavor

This dhal is flavored with aromatic coriander seeds and cumin seeds that are dry toasted and then ground into a rough powder which is then added to flavor the dhal.

In addition to coriander and cumin; mustard seeds, asafetida, coconut, tamarind and curry leaves finish off the dhal.

Wonderfully aromatic, thick, creamy and delicious have it with rice or quinoa for a wholesome meal. Give it a try!

Roasted Coriander and Cumin Spiced Dhal

recipe contributed by Basanthi

1 cup lentils – I used small orange moong lentils

1 onion roughly chopped

1 tomato roughly chopped

Salt

Oil

Few curry leaves (if you have)

2 tbsp shredded coconut

2 tbsp tamarind or juice of 1 lemon

Spices:

4 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2-3 dried red chilies or to your liking – remove seeds to keep it mild

1 tsp Mustard seeds

2 tsp Asafetida powder

1 tsp turmeric



Directions:

In a pan dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, and 1-2 red chillies for 4-5 minutes until fragrant. Cool and grind in a spice mill into a coarse powder.

For the dhal – cook 1 cup lentils with 3 cups water, chopped onion, turmeric and tomato. I cooked the small orange lentils in the instapot for 20 minutes. Remove from the instapot and place in a stock pot on the stove. Add salt and all of the coriander spice blend plus tamarind or lemon juice. Stir and simmer.

In the meantime, in another pan warm 1 tbsp oil to make the tadka. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds and toast until a few mustard seeds start popping. Then add in the 1-2 red chilies, asafetida, and shredded coconut. Shallow fry for about 1 minute.

Add the tadka to the dhal and continue to simmer on low heat for 1-2 minutes. Dhal is ready.

Finish off with fresh corrianader leaves and a dollop of ghee.