Wednesday Wisdom. 5 habits that make you live longer

Not smoking Eating healthy Exercising regularly Maintaining a normal weight Alcohol only in moderation

About the research. 123,000 health professionals studied over 30 years

The findings come from two new studies by Harvard University that have followed over 123,000 U.S. health professionals since the 1980s.

The study participants were between the ages of 30 and 75 at the outset, and the research team assumed that their reported habits had been constant throughout their adulthood.

Over the decades the participants gave detailed information on their diets, exercise habits and other lifestyle factors.

The Harvard team lead by senior researcher Dr. Frank Hu, Chair of nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health looked at how five lifestyle factors figured into people’s longevity.

They used government health data to estimate the impact of these five factors on the U.S. population’s life expectancy.

On average, the researchers found, people who adhered to the five healthy habits were 74 percent less likely to die during the study period, versus those who maintained none of those habits. Those who followed all five good lifestyle habits were also 82 percent less likely to die of heart disease or stroke, and 65 percent less likely to die of cancer, the findings showed.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a spokesperson for the American Heart Association, agreed. “These five lifestyle habits can empower every one of us to make a huge difference in our life expectancy.” she said.

These 5 habits are realistic to achieve

The beauty of these five healthy habits is that they are realistic and achievable.

1. Not Smoking

It goes without saying there is absolutely nothing good that comes out of smoking.

2. Eating healthy foods

People were considered to have a “healthy” diet if they scored in the top 40 percent on a standard measure called the Alternate Healthy Eating Index.

The scoring system gives people points for eating vegetables, fruit, whole grains, beans, fish and poultry, and “good” fats from sources like olive oil and nuts. They are also rewarded for minimizing added sugar, red meat and sodium.

3. Even moderate exercise for 30 minutes has benefits

Studies have shown that even moderate exercise such as brisk walking for 30 minutes a day was enough to see decrease in heart disease and goes a long way in health benefits.

4. Maintaining normal weight

Following a lifestyle that incorporates both daily exercise and a diet rich in vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fruits can help maintain a normal weight.

5. Moderate drinking

Moderate drinking meant no more than one alcoholic drink per day for women, and no more than two per day for men.

Follow these 5 habits to add 38 plus years past age 50!

The researchers estimated that at the age of 50, U.S. women who’ve maintained these five healthy habits can expect to live another 43 years. Their male counterparts can expect to live for roughly 38 more years.

The outlook was much different for women and men who’d achieved none of those lifestyle goals. They could expect to live for just another 29 and 25.5 years, respectively.

“It all illustrates how much personal power people have.” Steinbaum

Adopt these 5 lifestyle habits even after age 50 to see positive results

Though this study followed participants from the age of 35, researchers emphasize that previous studies have shown that people can cut their disease risks by adopting healthy habits at any point in life no matter the age.

Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/5-habits-that-could-help-you-live years-longer/

